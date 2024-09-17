BNB Price Tops $547.24 on Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. BNB has a total market cap of $79.86 billion and approximately $1.63 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $547.24 or 0.00907008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,933,890 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,933,927.38261762. The last known price of BNB is 537.83930654 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2235 active market(s) with $1,646,484,403.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
