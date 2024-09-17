BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Gap Up to $383.80

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $383.80, but opened at $394.00. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $392.87, with a volume of 162,643 shares changing hands.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $397.33 and a 200-day moving average of $371.39. The company has a market capitalization of $282.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN by 192.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the second quarter worth about $226,000.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

