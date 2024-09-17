BMO Capital Markets Boosts Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$18.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TCL.A. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cormark upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.50.
Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.
