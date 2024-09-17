Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Short Interest Update

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,090,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 26,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 60.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 24.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Blink Charging by 48.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 14.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 71,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.91. 1,356,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,865,081. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $192.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.66. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 108.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Blink Charging’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Blink Charging from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

