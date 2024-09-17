Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE BGX opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile
