BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.57

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 18018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $4,308,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,773,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,002,000 after purchasing an additional 231,998 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 114,323 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 605,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 68,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 48,065 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.