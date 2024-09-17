BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.57

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 18018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- What Buybacks and Lower Rates Could Mean for Restaurant Brands
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.