BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,500 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the August 15th total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 26,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth $165,000.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BLW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.52. 147,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,582. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1132 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

