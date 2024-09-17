BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 58,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 159,593 shares.The stock last traded at $10.97 and had previously closed at $11.01.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0987 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- What Buybacks and Lower Rates Could Mean for Restaurant Brands
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.