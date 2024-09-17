BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 58,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 159,593 shares.The stock last traded at $10.97 and had previously closed at $11.01.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0987 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSU. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 109,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $300,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 14.3% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 177,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

