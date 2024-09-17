Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA) Short Interest Down 17.6% in August

Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hawk Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,014,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Hawk Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $752,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Black Hawk Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000.

Black Hawk Acquisition Stock Performance

Black Hawk Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,935. Black Hawk Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.17.

About Black Hawk Acquisition

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.

