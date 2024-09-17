Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) Short Interest Update

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Biora Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIOR opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.24. Biora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71.

Get Biora Therapeutics alerts:

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Biora Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Biora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BIOR

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics in the United States. The company offers NaviCap, a targeted oral delivery platform for delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and BioJet, a systemic oral delivery platform designs to replace injection with needle-free, oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.