BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BNTX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC raised BioNTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.85.

BioNTech stock opened at $123.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.13 and a 200-day moving average of $89.90. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $76.53 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.94 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $410,984,000. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,526,000 after buying an additional 418,695 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 461,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,103,000 after purchasing an additional 341,311 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,735,000 after purchasing an additional 131,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 610.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 60,270 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

