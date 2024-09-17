Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Short Interest Down 13.0% in August

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNGO. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research lowered Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Bionano Genomics Trading Up 1.3 %

Bionano Genomics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 322,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,893. Bionano Genomics has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.31.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 557.98% and a negative return on equity of 151.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bionano Genomics by 123.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

