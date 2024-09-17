Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.82.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BERY

Berry Global Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of BERY stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.17. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,942,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,391,000 after buying an additional 1,393,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,931,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,365,000 after acquiring an additional 807,211 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,714,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,751,000 after purchasing an additional 492,793 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,918,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,563 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.