Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,483,200 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 5,837,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21,610.7 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.5 %

BAMXF traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $80.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,229. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.96. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $76.51 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.