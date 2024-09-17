Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,027 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,434 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,119 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 36,519 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,445 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.5% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

GOLD opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

