Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,833,200 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the August 15th total of 14,012,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,244,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Argus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.47. 12,492,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,316,582. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 628.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

