Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

BTDPF stock remained flat at $6.53 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

