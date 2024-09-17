Bank of America Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $308.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $279.00 to $308.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on V. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.22.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,060,237. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07. The firm has a market cap of $534.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.21.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Visa by 787.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,296,820,000 after buying an additional 4,099,122 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $511,321,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 40.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,671,866,000 after buying an additional 1,715,686 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 26,951.9% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,587,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $416,788,000 after buying an additional 1,582,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Visa by 14,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,500,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,595,000 after buying an additional 1,489,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

