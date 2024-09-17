Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Short Interest Update

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 896,400 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the August 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ BAND traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,201. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $475.07 million, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $73,819.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,135.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Bandwidth news, insider Kade Ross sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,608.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $73,819.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,135.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,794 shares of company stock worth $245,075 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 597,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 480,933 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,079,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 613,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 272,309 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

