B. Riley Begins Coverage on JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Equities research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JAKK. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Small Cap Consu raised shares of JAKKS Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

JAKK opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96. The company has a market cap of $257.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.34.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.22). JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 10,088 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.58 per share, for a total transaction of $177,347.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,885,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,150,113.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 269,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 116,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 29.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after buying an additional 102,155 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 40.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 212,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 60,977 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 43,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,355,000. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

