B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the August 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BOSC Free Report ) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.79% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BOSC remained flat at $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.59. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.84.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.90%.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

Featured Stories

