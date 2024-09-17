Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,508 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,508 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.0% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Gold Trust worth $38,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

IAU stock opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $48.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average is $44.54.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

