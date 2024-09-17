Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,967,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,760,348,000 after buying an additional 95,795 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 21.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after acquiring an additional 294,784 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,224,002,000 after purchasing an additional 121,847 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ASML by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,282,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,311,545,000 after purchasing an additional 170,992 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

Shares of ASML opened at $803.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $892.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $944.45. The stock has a market cap of $316.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

