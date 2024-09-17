Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON opened at $204.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.36. The stock has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

