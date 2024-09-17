Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.5% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $57,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,461,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 429,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 112,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 53,030 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,162,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

