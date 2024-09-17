Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,657 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $382.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $378.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.