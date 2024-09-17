Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 27,646 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 242,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 0.7% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $25,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $110.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day moving average is $105.03. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $111.03.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

