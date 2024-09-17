Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,100 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,903,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 34,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 79,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.89. The firm has a market cap of $120.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

