AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AXGN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

AxoGen Price Performance

AxoGen stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $47.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in AxoGen by 2,014.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,310,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after buying an additional 1,248,823 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 26.8% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 194,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 41,095 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AxoGen by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 68,001 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 30.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AxoGen by 8.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

