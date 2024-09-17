AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities increased their target price on AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $47.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. Research analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 30.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter worth about $125,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in AxoGen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AxoGen by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.
