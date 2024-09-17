AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities increased their target price on AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AxoGen

AxoGen Stock Performance

AxoGen stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $624.54 million, a PE ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.12.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $47.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. Research analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 30.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter worth about $125,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in AxoGen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AxoGen by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.