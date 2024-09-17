Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Update

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 53,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Aware

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aware stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.40% of Aware worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Aware Stock Down 4.7 %

AWRE traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.05. 46,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,804. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. The company has a market cap of $43.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.81. Aware has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

Aware Company Profile

Aware ( NASDAQ:AWRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter.

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

