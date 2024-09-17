AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 687,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,271,756,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,098,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,074,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,631 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,980,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,534,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,847,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.2 %

AVB stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,685. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $160.45 and a 52 week high of $236.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AVB. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AvalonBay Communities

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.