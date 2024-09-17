Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Cut by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares in the company, valued at $23,959,908.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $278.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $279.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

