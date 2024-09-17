Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,400 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 280,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NYSE AUNA traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,855. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.77. Auna has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.
Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Auna will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Auna from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.
Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
