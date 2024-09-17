Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,400 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 280,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Auna Stock Performance

NYSE AUNA traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,855. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.77. Auna has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Auna will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Auna

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Auna in the second quarter worth $105,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Auna in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Auna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $621,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Auna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Auna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $968,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Auna from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

About Auna

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

