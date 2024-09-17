Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Down 9.4% in August

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Auddia Stock Performance

Auddia stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. Auddia has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

