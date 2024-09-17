Auckland International Airport Limited (AUKNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0302 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.
Auckland International Airport Trading Down 4.8 %
OTCMKTS:AUKNY opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. Auckland International Airport has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $26.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47.
Auckland International Airport Company Profile
