Auckland International Airport Limited (AUKNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 19th

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0302 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Auckland International Airport Trading Down 4.8 %

OTCMKTS:AUKNY opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. Auckland International Airport has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $26.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47.

Get Auckland International Airport alerts:

Auckland International Airport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.