Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.94

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.94 and last traded at C$11.92, with a volume of 2983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.86.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.03 price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

The firm has a market cap of C$530.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 62.51, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.17.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 81.77%. The firm had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.0608538 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.54%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

