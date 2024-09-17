Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $63.60

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63.60 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 63.60 ($0.84), with a volume of 78259 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.86).

Atrato Onsite Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 69.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of -0.11.

Atrato Onsite Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Atrato Onsite Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -174.22%.

Atrato Onsite Energy Company Profile

Atrato Onsite Energy plc, an investment company, provides onsite clean energy generation services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It designs, finances, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites; and zero capex, a fully funded renewables solution.

