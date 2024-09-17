Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.43

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2024

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATATGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.43 and last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 442765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Atour Lifestyle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth about $61,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,534,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,710,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,236 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,511,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 287.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,732,000 after buying an additional 1,057,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

