Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.43

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.43 and last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 442765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Atour Lifestyle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Atour Lifestyle

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth about $61,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,534,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,710,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,236 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,511,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 287.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,732,000 after buying an additional 1,057,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.