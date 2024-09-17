Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.43

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.43 and last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 442765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.
