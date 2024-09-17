Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Short Interest Update

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ATMU stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $35.46. 1,691,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.75.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.33 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 187.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Insider Transactions at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In other news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 5,849 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,882 shares in the company, valued at $679,964.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $260,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,539.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 5,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $200,035.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,882 shares in the company, valued at $679,964.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATMU. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,931,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,363,000 after acquiring an additional 102,479 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 99.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 973,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,387,000 after buying an additional 484,420 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 472.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 155,449 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 828,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after buying an additional 60,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

