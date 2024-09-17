Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Atlas Copco Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ATLKY stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $17.60. 213,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

