Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Update

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Athena Gold Price Performance
Shares of Athena Gold stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. Athena Gold has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.
About Athena Gold
