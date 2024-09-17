Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Update

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Athena Gold Price Performance

Shares of Athena Gold stock opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. Athena Gold has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada.

