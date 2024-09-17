Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Free Report) shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.78 and last traded at C$5.78. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.31.
Atalaya Mining Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of C$808.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.78.
About Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atalaya Mining
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.