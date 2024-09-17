Astar (ASTR) Trading 10.3% Higher This Week

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Astar token can currently be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a total market capitalization of $441.97 million and $29.87 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,213,785,591 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,185,778,349 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

