Ashim Gupta Sells 47,671 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $575,388.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,498.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE PATH traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.27. 9,808,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,069,956. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 875.6% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

