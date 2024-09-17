Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Up 21.8% in August

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,642,900 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 3,811,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 797,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Ascot Resources Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of AOTVF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. 868,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,882. Ascot Resources has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

