Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Up 21.8% in August

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,642,900 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 3,811,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 797,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Ascot Resources Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of AOTVF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. 868,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,882. Ascot Resources has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.
Ascot Resources Company Profile
