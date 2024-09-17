Arweave (AR) 1-Day Volume Tops $46.32 Million

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Arweave has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $46.32 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.52 or 0.00030749 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,234.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.35 or 0.00520217 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00078432 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
