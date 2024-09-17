Arvest Trust Co. N A Sells 3,768 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arvest Trust Co. N A reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 84.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $244,754,000 after purchasing an additional 916,772 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 41.3% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Walt Disney by 555.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $117,599,000 after purchasing an additional 810,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $91.84 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $166.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

