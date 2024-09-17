Arvest Trust Co. N A Acquires 4,286 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 348,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,080,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,093,000 after purchasing an additional 52,948 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $120.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.89.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

