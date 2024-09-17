Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.04

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.04 and last traded at $20.04, with a volume of 484569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 152.95% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,404,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,756,000 after buying an additional 1,731,974 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,888,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,022,000 after purchasing an additional 333,333 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,451,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,277,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,093,000 after purchasing an additional 454,631 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,201,000 after purchasing an additional 30,086 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.